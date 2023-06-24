The Flash Set To Stumble Hard In Second Weekend At The Box Office

Unfortunately for "The Flash," it doesn't look like Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) and his multiversal legion of superhero friends are going to pull out a last-second sprint to victory. In its second weekend in theaters, box office projections in The Hollywood Reporter show a weekend gross of somewhere between $14 and $16 million, a 70% drop from an already disappointing opening weekend. That puts "The Flash" behind not just "Elemental," but also "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," which opened weeks earlier, as well.

It's a sad state of affairs for superhero movies, or at least live-action ones, as "The Flash" will be racing against the R-rated Jennifer Lawrence comedy "No Hard Feelings" for the number three slot in the weekend's box office standings.

As impossible as it might seem for a movie with so many different Batmen in it, "The Flash" is expected to have a total domestic gross of a little over $85 million by the end of Sunday, meaning it could fall short of a $100 million domestic box office take if it continues its steep descent.