Dune: The Sisterhood Loses Key Talent Amid Major Creative Overhaul

"Dune: The Sisterhood" went through some major shakeups behind the scenes, losing two major creative voices on the upcoming HBO Max series. The prequel to 2021's "Dune" takes place 10,000 years before the rise of "Dune" hero Paul Altreides (Timothée Chalamet) to power.

In front of the cameras for "Dune: The Sisterhood" will be major names like Emily Watson and Travis Fimmel. The prequel is part of an extensive effort to expand author Frank Herbert's science fiction world to multiple mediums. Before the 2021 film, the most significant adaptation had been David Lynch's 1984 adaptation, a movie even the director has admitted he's not proud of, per Esquire.

"Dune: The Sisterhood," which is executive produced by "Dune" director Denis Villeneuve, already lost one of its showrunners in November 2022. Deadline exclusively reported then that series creator Diane Ademu-John was stepping back as co-showrunner, leaving Alison Schapker alone in overseeing the project.

Losing a showrunner is a major blow for any series to endure, and now "Dune: The Sisterhood" has taken two more blows by losing people behind and in front of the camera. The departures have led to a halt in production, according to a new report.