Creed: The Next Round Is A Sequel With The Perfect Hook - In A Comic Book

Like her dad, Amara doesn't quit when told to stop. She defies her father when he and her mother goes on a business trip, participating in an underground fight league. After beating a teenage boy who heckled her, she doesn't want the fights to end. In turn, this results in a full-circle moment from Adonis, who is the one telling his child she's not thinking clearly and could get hurt if she isn't more responsible. Seeing Amara act as reckless as he used to be in his youth scares Adonis. He only wants what's best for his daughter — but his punishment and a temporary ban from training in boxing backfire in a major way.

The comic ends by continuing to build new elements to the "Creed" Universe. Amara meets Artemis Creed, a new character in the "Creed" franchise who is the half-sister of Adonis. Artemis has her own history in the ring. "The Butcher" is the three-time IWBC champion, former #1 ranked middleweight, and is 52-1 in her career matches (with 49 knockouts). While Artemis becomes confused about why her niece is visiting, Amara uses the text-to-speech function on her phone to tell her aunt she wants her to train her. The issue ends on this request, which will surely throw fuel on the fire between Adonis' recent suspension of training activities. But like her father, Amara isn't stopping in her quest to become the world's greatest boxer. The tease for "Creed: The Next Round" #2 reveals Amara will train under Artemis, where she will be tested by her aunt and learn about her family's past. So, things may get rocky for the family's dynamic!