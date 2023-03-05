Creed III Is A Box Office Knockout

"Creed III" didn't pull any punches during its opening week.

Following in the steps of "Rocky" steward Sylvester Stallone, Michael B. Jordan braced the director's chair for Creed's third outing in the ring — a creative choice that clearly paid off. Deadline reports that the third entry in the "Creed" franchise — which first debuted in 2015 — brought home over $58 million during its opening weekend. Per The Numbers, this is nearly double the 2015 film's debut, and $23 million more than its 2018 sequel, which brought Ivan Drago {Dolph Lundgren) back into the mix.

As far as debuts go for the boxing franchise, which includes both "Rocky" and "Creed," Jordan's threequel has the privilege of having the largest opening weekend, making franchise history. It also made strides by being the first sports film shot in IMAX. Premium large formats, which includes IMAX cinemas, were responsible for 35% of "Creed III's" domestic domination. Deadline suggests that "Creed III" will overtake "Creed" and "Creed II's" domestic totals.

Will Jordan's directorial debut surpass the global gross of "Rocky IV," which rests at a cool $300 million? Only time will tell. Thanks to a CinemaScore of A- and positive critical reception (Looper gave the MGM film a positive 7/10), it's possible that the boxing-drama could push past $150 million domestically.

With "Creed III," the theatrical distribution model has never looked better. Audiences showed up in droves to support Jordan's directorial debut and Jonathan Majors' turn as Creed's sympathetic adversary. While the threequel will certainly defend itself at the box office, it faces worthy opponents in coming weeks, including "Scream VI," DC's "Shazam!" sequel, and the long-awaited fourth "John Wick" entry.