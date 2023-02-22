Michael B. Jordan Is Planting The Seeds For The Creed-Verse's Future In Creed III
With the third volume of the "Rocky" series spin-off "Creed" ready to hit theatres very soon, audiences who have fallen in love with Adonis "Donnie" Creed (Michael B. Jordan), his wife Bianca (Tessa Thompson), and the journey they made from the basement to the throne of the boxing world are waiting with bated breath to find out what the next step in their journey will look like.
When we last left Adonis and Bianca, they were coping with becoming new parents and dealing with a challenge from Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu), son of Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren). Ivan was the man who killed Donnie's dad, Apollo (Carl Weathers), in an exhibition match all the way back in "Rocky IV," setting in motion events that would change Rocky Balboa's (Sylvester Stallone) life forever.
Filial and parental loyalty soon became central to all five characters' struggles, as Adonis tries to figure out how to help his daughter, Amara, deal with her deafness, Viktor and Ivan have to figure out if winning really means everything, and Rocky comes to regret the estrangement that's settled in between himself and his own son, Robert (Milo Ventimiglia).
According to a recent interview, it looks like fans of the film series aren't the only ones who are looking to the future when it comes to the Creed saga. Michael B. Jordan says that "Creed III" will continue to build upon his character's legacy — and quite possibly might continue to extend the series
Jordan thinks the future of the series may lie with Amara Creed
The rest of this article contains mild spoilers for "Creed III."
During a February 2023 interview on "Good Morning America," Michael B. Jordan hinted that the franchise's future might lie in Amara Creed, who will be somewhat older in "Creed III" than she was in "Creed II." The character, who was last seen as a toddler, is now played by deaf actress Mila Davis-Kent in "Creed III."
With the film's trailer hinting at a seven-year time jump, that makes Amara old enough to be interested in the family business. And that very trailer shows off Amara striking a punching bag while Donnie looks on with interest and pride. Indeed, during Jordan's "Good Morning America" interview, Robin Roberts observed that Amara seems to be very interested in stepping between the ropes herself during the movie. Jordan promptly compared Amara and Donnie's relationship to the real-life relationships between late basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughters and Jamie Foxx and his daughters. Jordan then declared that Davis-Kent steals the whole movie.
When Roberts asks flat-out if Amara is the franchise's next central pugilist, Jordan admitted to doing a bit of pre-planning in that department. "I wanted to plant some seeds in there and give me some options as I grow out the Creed-verse," he said. "We'll see a little bit more of her in the future for sure."
It sounds like moviegoers will definitely get to see who Amara becomes — and if she's got the moves just like her grandpa and pop do — in future installments of the "Creed" universe.