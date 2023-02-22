Michael B. Jordan Is Planting The Seeds For The Creed-Verse's Future In Creed III

With the third volume of the "Rocky" series spin-off "Creed" ready to hit theatres very soon, audiences who have fallen in love with Adonis "Donnie" Creed (Michael B. Jordan), his wife Bianca (Tessa Thompson), and the journey they made from the basement to the throne of the boxing world are waiting with bated breath to find out what the next step in their journey will look like.

When we last left Adonis and Bianca, they were coping with becoming new parents and dealing with a challenge from Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu), son of Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren). Ivan was the man who killed Donnie's dad, Apollo (Carl Weathers), in an exhibition match all the way back in "Rocky IV," setting in motion events that would change Rocky Balboa's (Sylvester Stallone) life forever.

Filial and parental loyalty soon became central to all five characters' struggles, as Adonis tries to figure out how to help his daughter, Amara, deal with her deafness, Viktor and Ivan have to figure out if winning really means everything, and Rocky comes to regret the estrangement that's settled in between himself and his own son, Robert (Milo Ventimiglia).

According to a recent interview, it looks like fans of the film series aren't the only ones who are looking to the future when it comes to the Creed saga. Michael B. Jordan says that "Creed III" will continue to build upon his character's legacy — and quite possibly might continue to extend the series