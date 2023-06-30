Superman & Lois: Does Doomsday Mean We're Getting The Man Of Steel's Death?

Contains spoilers for "Superman & Lois" Season 3, Episode 13 — "What Kills You Only Makes You Stronger"

Things aren't looking good for the Man of Steel on The CW. Not only did "Superman & Lois" get a shortened Season 4 — potentially the series' last season — but Season 3 also pitted Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) against his strongest enemy, Doomsday. Following Lex Luthor's (Michael Cudlitz) release from prison, the supervillain begins experimenting on Bizarro, transforming the Superman of another world into the invincible Doomsday, ending the season with Superman fighting the villain on the moon.

The cliffhanger ending was quite the surprise, but this is far from the first time Superman and Doomsday have had a destructive showdown. In "Superman" #75, the two faced off for the first time, ending with Doomsday and Superman's deaths. While both characters eventually returned to the pages of DC Comics, the "Death of Superman" arc proved the Man of Steel wasn't as invincible as once thought.

A few on-screen versions of Superman have taken on Doomsday only to see similar results. Henry Cavill's Superman died fighting the creature in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," and we're sure you can guess how DC's animated movie "The Death of Superman" ended. With that in mind, it seems inevitable that "Superman & Lois" will soon lose its Man of Steel.