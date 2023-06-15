Superman & Lois: What A Shortened Season 4 Could Mean For The Future Of The Show

Earlier this week, The CW renewed "Superman & Lois" for Season 4, allowing fans to finally breathe a sigh of relief knowing that Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois' (Elizabeth Tulloch) family story continues. However, it's not all sunshine in Smallville, as Season 4 will only be ten episodes, cutting it down even more from its original 15-episode run.

Despite separating itself from the Arrowverse, "Superman & Lois" doesn't seem long for this world. In the original report, Deadline mentions that the show's renewal comes after months of negotiations with The CW, which wants to move on from the superhero shows that once dominated the network. For that reason, Season 4 seems like a gift from the network, allowing the production to give "Superman & Lois" the proper ending it deserves.

With James Gunn and Peter Safran now at the head of DC Studios, the creative duo wants to streamline the DC Universe into something akin to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, telling a connected story across movies and television. So, despite having a devoted fanbase, no one expects "Superman & Lois" to continue past Season 4. However, no one thought it would continue after Season 3, so there's still hope for the series.