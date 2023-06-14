Superman & Lois Losing A Staggering Number Of Series Regulars Ahead Of Season 4

With the end of "The Flash" and the cancellation of "Gotham Knights" after just one season, "Superman & Lois" will soon stand alone as The CW's only ongoing DC Comics-based program. The Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch-led superhero drama is chugging along through its third season, and it recently came to light that fans can look forward to a fourth batch of episodes. However, when Season 4 does inevitably reach the small screen, don't expect to spend much time with all of the series regulars from previous seasons.

According to a report by Deadline on June 14, "Superman & Lois" Season 4 will drop a host of series regulars. Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Tayler Buck, and Sofia Hasmik are all no longer considered series regulars ahead of the upcoming season. Deadline notes that the hope is that they'll be willing or have the time to still appear sparingly throughout the season as guest stars or recurring players. Meanwhile, Lex Luthor actor Michael Cudlitz has been promoted to a series regular.

What could've possibly brought on this unexpected downsizing of the "Superman & Lois" main cast? The same thing that leads to big changes in pretty much every industry in the world: money.