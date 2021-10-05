The Real Reason Why We Never Got Shaun Of The Dead 2
The 2004 horror-comedy "Shaun of the Dead" was an instant classic upon its release, and is still remembered by many horror fans as the best zombie movie ever made. The film helped launch the careers of its stars, Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, and that of its director, Edgar Wright, who recently revealed why the film never got a sequel, despite its universal popularity.
One of the things that makes the film so well-remembered is that "Shaun of the Dead" was willing to follow all the zombie movie rules it parodied, poking fun at the genre while it paid its respects. While the film may not have exactly been a blockbuster financial success, it turned a tidy profit, earning $30 million on a budget of $6 million, per Vanity Fair, and establishing enough goodwill that fans still ask if the director would ever revisit the series.
It seems that Wright and Pegg did briefly consider a "Shaun of the Dead" sequel that could have been called "From Dusk Till Shaun," which would have revolved around a vampire story. However, as Pegg told Entertainment Weekly, "It wasn't like a serious pitch," and in a recent interview, Wright once again gave his reasons for never pursuing a follow-up film.
Edgar Wright said 'much of what I wanted to say' the first time
In a recent interview with SFX Magazine, as reported by GamesRadar, Edgar Wright once again confirmed that he would not be making "Shaun of the Dead 2" and outlined some of his reason for doing so.
Wright explained, "I haven't gone back to horror-comedy, because with 'Shaun Of The Dead' I felt like I had said much of what I wanted to say with that movie." Wright emphasized that he was aware of the interest in a sequel and noted that he had been approached by filmmakers who wanted to make the movie with him involved as a producer. While he appreciated the interest, he stated, "I find it difficult to cover the same territory again."
One of the other issues with Wright committing to developing a sequel to the film is the sheer amount of time involved in bringing a movie from a conceptual phase to the theatre. While fans may think that a "Shaun of the Dead" sequel might come together quickly, Wright noted, "It's like, these films take three years to make, you've got to really, really love it to do it."
With a film as beloved as "Shaun of the Dead," perhaps it's best that Wright hold off on a sequel until — or if — he finds the proper motivation. Nonetheless, fans can always enjoy the rest of the "Blood and Ice Cream" trilogy, all directed by Wright and featuring both Pegg and Frost, while they wait for a movie that may never come.