The Real Reason Why We Never Got Shaun Of The Dead 2

The 2004 horror-comedy "Shaun of the Dead" was an instant classic upon its release, and is still remembered by many horror fans as the best zombie movie ever made. The film helped launch the careers of its stars, Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, and that of its director, Edgar Wright, who recently revealed why the film never got a sequel, despite its universal popularity.

One of the things that makes the film so well-remembered is that "Shaun of the Dead" was willing to follow all the zombie movie rules it parodied, poking fun at the genre while it paid its respects. While the film may not have exactly been a blockbuster financial success, it turned a tidy profit, earning $30 million on a budget of $6 million, per Vanity Fair, and establishing enough goodwill that fans still ask if the director would ever revisit the series.

It seems that Wright and Pegg did briefly consider a "Shaun of the Dead" sequel that could have been called "From Dusk Till Shaun," which would have revolved around a vampire story. However, as Pegg told Entertainment Weekly, "It wasn't like a serious pitch," and in a recent interview, Wright once again gave his reasons for never pursuing a follow-up film.