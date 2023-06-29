Secret Invasion's Director Did The One Thing Marvel Told Him NOT To Do

Comic book readers know where many of the storylines in superhero movies are going, and they've seen some surprises in terms of how the Marvel Cinematic Universe deviates from the comics. The makers of "Captain America: Civil War" and "Thor: Ragnarok" had to alter the stories to fit into the wider MCU, and "Secret Invasion" looks to be getting the same treatment as director Ali Selim was instructed not to read the comics before shooting. Although, he did it anyway.

Speaking to Uproxx, Selim explained how familiar he was with the story in the comics, sharing a bit of shocking advice from the studio. "Honestly, not at all," the director confessed. "When I started working on this 28 months ago, I was told, 'Don't read the comics.'" It's interesting to note that a studio would ask a director not to familiarize themselves with the source material. But Selim admitted that he didn't exactly follow the advice.

"Oh, I didn't say I didn't read it," the director said. "I said I was told not to read it." Thanks to his rebellious actions, we may just get the perfect combination of adherence to the comic storyline and a fresh take on "Secret Invasion."