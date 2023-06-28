Secret Invasion: Skrulls' Powers And Abilities Explained

Contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion" Episode 2

Skrulls make their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in "Captain Marvel," but the movie's big twist is that they're not the bad guys. Instead, the supposed villain Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) is a decent person who's only trying to protect the remnants of his people. By the time of "Spider-Man: Far from Home," he's even posing as Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) with the real Fury's blessing, seemingly cementing his position as a force of good.

Talos might still be Fury's ally in "Secret Invasion," but that doesn't stop his people from finally embracing the villainous antics they're known for in the comics, thanks to radicalized and ambitious Skrull leader Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir). But what kind of threat do these aliens actually pose? Of course, the far and away biggest weapon in the MCU Skrulls' arsenal is shape-shifting, but do they have any additional powers, like a long lifespan or super-strength?

In the comics, there are multiple Skrull varieties, but the green, pointy-eared shapeshifter Skrulls are known as Deviant Skrulls. While they don't have enhanced strength, speed, or other "classic" superpowers, their shapeshifting abilities are far more versatile than what the MCU has shown so far. Instead of just imitating other people, they can dramatically alter their physique — growing wings, changing shape, or even turning their limbs into weapons. They also live considerably longer than humans, with an average lifespan of 210 years.

The Skrulls of "Secret Invasion," on the other hand, aren't quite as versatile when it comes to shape-shifting. However, they might live even longer than the comic book versions. While there's conflicting proof of their physical abilities, they also seem to be far stronger than the average human, which somewhat makes up for their lack of more inventive shape-shifting.