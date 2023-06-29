Dune: Part Two Second Trailer: Breakdown, Small Details, And Big Reveals

After the disappointment that followed David Lynch's adaptation of Frank Herbert's science fiction masterpiece "Dune," director Denis Villeneuve had the unenviable task of righting the ship with regard to one of the most beloved books ever written. Fortunately for fans, however, the filmmaker's take on the legendary tale of Paul Atreides ended up being incredibly well-received, even earning a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars.

However, all of that great news came with a small caveat: "Dune" only told the first half of the story. While this wasn't a big surprise, especially as the title card for the film called it "Dune: Part One," that still meant that the film would have to end with the story only roughly at its halfway point, leaving the film without a very satisfying ending.

Still, "Dune: Part Two" is on its way to help its predecessor leave a lasting legacy as one of the all-time science fiction greats.

The pulse-pounding second trailer for the upcoming sequel comes in at over 3 minutes, and as a result, fans have plenty to parse through along the way. With that in mind, here's what we noticed as we locked our keen eyes on the screen for the latest trailer.