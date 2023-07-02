Why Officer Zoey Powell From S.W.A.T. Season 6 Looks So Familiar

CBS' action-packed procedural drama "S.W.A.T." is one of those series that's been on the air longer than you probably realize. The series, after all, recently wrapped its sixth season, a run that's so far tallied a whopping 128-episodes. Though it initially looked like the series' sixth season would be it's last, CBS surprisingly reversed course, green-lighting a seventh and final run of 13-episodes.

While full casting announcements have yet to be made, one can assume the new season will indeed front series' star Shemar Moore, as well as many of his longtime co-stars. It's unclear, however, if more recent additions to the cast will be back for the final round of episodes. That list includes Anna Enger Ritch, who has portrayed Officer Zoe Powell since late in the series' fifth season. Powell joined the "S.W.A.T." narrative as an ambitious new recruit, and went on to become a regular player in the action throughout Season 6, with Ritch imbuing the character with equal parts grounded humanity, and unabashed bravado.

The actor has brought a similar mix to several of her past roles. As some of those roles were in high-profile projects, Zoe Powell likely looked quite familiar when she made her first appearance on "S.W.A.T." Here's where you might've seen her before.