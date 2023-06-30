Is A Big Lebowski Sequel Happening? The Righteous Gemstones' Actors Weigh In - Exclusive

The HBO and Max comedy "The Righteous Gemstones" is the latest hit in actor John Goodman's illustrious career, where he's amassed more than 165 roles since 1983. Among Goodman's most notable projects, of course, are his films with Joel and Ethan Coen, aka the Coen Brothers.

Goodman has appeared in six Coen Brothers films to date, including "Raising Arizona," "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" "Barton Fink," "Inside Llewyn Davis," and "The Hudsucker Proxy" — the latter of which uses his voice as a newsreel announcer. But perhaps Goodman's most beloved Coen Brothers role came in the filmmakers' 1998 crime caper "The Big Lebowski," where he starred as Walter Sobchak opposite Jeff Bridges' Jeffrey "The Dude" Lebowski.

As the film has grown in popularity over the years, one of the more burning questions asked of Goodman and Bridges has been whether a "Big Lebowski" sequel will happen. During an exclusive interview with Looper to discuss "The Righteous Gemstones" Season 3, Goodman appeared resolute on his opinion about another "Big Lebowski" film, as well as his desire to work with the Coens again.

"No, the 'Lebowski' sequel's not going to happen, but anytime Joel and Ethan have a part for me, I'll be there," Goodman told Looper.

Bridges is still holding out hope for a "Big Lebowski" sequel, though, telling People in May 2023 that he would only abide as "The Dude" again if the Coen Brothers are involved. But like Goodman, Bridges added, the prospects of it happening are all but non-existent. Noting how the Coens are "mysterious and full of surprises," Bridges told People, "You don't know what they're going to do, so since they're surprising, I don't think they'll make a sequel. But like I say, they're surprising, so maybe they'll surprise me and make a sequel."