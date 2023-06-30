Is A Big Lebowski Sequel Happening? The Righteous Gemstones' Actors Weigh In - Exclusive
The HBO and Max comedy "The Righteous Gemstones" is the latest hit in actor John Goodman's illustrious career, where he's amassed more than 165 roles since 1983. Among Goodman's most notable projects, of course, are his films with Joel and Ethan Coen, aka the Coen Brothers.
Goodman has appeared in six Coen Brothers films to date, including "Raising Arizona," "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" "Barton Fink," "Inside Llewyn Davis," and "The Hudsucker Proxy" — the latter of which uses his voice as a newsreel announcer. But perhaps Goodman's most beloved Coen Brothers role came in the filmmakers' 1998 crime caper "The Big Lebowski," where he starred as Walter Sobchak opposite Jeff Bridges' Jeffrey "The Dude" Lebowski.
As the film has grown in popularity over the years, one of the more burning questions asked of Goodman and Bridges has been whether a "Big Lebowski" sequel will happen. During an exclusive interview with Looper to discuss "The Righteous Gemstones" Season 3, Goodman appeared resolute on his opinion about another "Big Lebowski" film, as well as his desire to work with the Coens again.
"No, the 'Lebowski' sequel's not going to happen, but anytime Joel and Ethan have a part for me, I'll be there," Goodman told Looper.
Bridges is still holding out hope for a "Big Lebowski" sequel, though, telling People in May 2023 that he would only abide as "The Dude" again if the Coen Brothers are involved. But like Goodman, Bridges added, the prospects of it happening are all but non-existent. Noting how the Coens are "mysterious and full of surprises," Bridges told People, "You don't know what they're going to do, so since they're surprising, I don't think they'll make a sequel. But like I say, they're surprising, so maybe they'll surprise me and make a sequel."
Is a reunion in the cards for Walton Goggins?
John Goodman isn't the only "Righteous Gemstones" actor who has a big connection to an iconic Hollywood director — or in the case of the Coen Brothers, directors. Walton Goggins, who stars as Eli Gemstone's (Goodman) fellow televangelist Baby Billy Freeman, has worked with Quentin Tarantino in "Django Unchained" and "The Hateful Eight."
With Tarantino's final film, "The Movie Critic," in the works, Goggins was tight-lipped about joining his friend for one last big-screen go-round. "Yeah, I would never tell you that," Goggins told Looper, smiling. "That relationship, for anyone that has the privilege of getting to work with the man or being friends with the man, those things are hermetically sealed."
Both Goggins and Goodman are completely open about their work with Danny McBride, who not only created and stars in "The Righteous Gemstones," but also wrote all of the episodes and has even directed some of them. Both actors say it's a privilege to work on a series like "The Righteous Gemstones," where they can place their complete trust in McBride's talents.
"[Danny] has an arc for all of this, and it has changed, and he's modifying it as he goes, but we trust him, and he trusts us on the day [of filming]," Goggins told Looper. "It is an opportunity to go to work every day, take comedy very seriously, and have a great time doing it, because people aren't showing up and not bringing their all, [saying it's] a paycheck. People are showing up with their A game all day every day, and it's a joy to be in that environment."
"The Righteous Gemstones" Season 3 is playing on HBO and Max, with new episodes of the series debut Sundays through August 6.