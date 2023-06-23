Walton Goggins Sums Up Playing Baby Billy In The Righteous Gemstones With One Word - Exclusive

While there are plenty of colorful characters that populate the Gemstone Salvation Center in HBO and Max's hit comedy series "The Righteous Gemstones," perhaps none of them are more bright than star Walton Goggins' gregarious-to-a-fault televangelist Baby Billy Freeman. The silky-smooth Baby Billy — who is the envious brother-in-law of family patriarch Dr. Eli Gemstone (John Goodman) — is always trying to make a quick (and-not-so-honest) buck on his way to re-establishing the fame he had on the televangelist circuit earlier in life.

Goggins returns to "The Righteous Gemstones" this season in Episode 3, which premieres Sunday, June 25. In the episode, Baby Billy is begrudgingly earning a living by singing poolside to vacationers at a faith-based resort, but before too long, the scheming idea-man comes up with a way to get back on — as he puts it — "the motherf***in' TV." However, Baby Billy must first get the Gemstone megachurch's new leaders — siblings Jesse (series creator Danny McBride), Judy (Edi Patterson), and Kelvin (Adam DeVine) — to buy into his ambitious and not-entirely-original idea.

In an exclusive interview with Looper to discuss "The Righteous Gemstones" Season 3, Goggins — whose credits include the long-running series "Justified" and "The Shield," as well as the Quentin Tarantino hits "Django Unchained" and "The Hateful Eight" — said he's had "a lot of great gifts" in his career. Goggins added that the opportunity to play Baby Billy in "The Righteous Gemstones" is among those gifts, even though he sums the role up in one word: "exhausting."

"[With] respect to Baby Billy, he's on par with the greatest experiences of my life — and he's exhausting," Goggins said, laughing. "He's exhausting being that insecure and being that old and that envious of Eli Gemstone. That'll wear a motherf***er out. But I am so grateful for the gift of playing this guy."