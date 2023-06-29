The Ending Of The Witcher Season 3 Volume 1 Explained

Contains spoilers for "The Witcher"

It's been a long wait, but devout, fantasy nerds and casual action fans alike are rejoicing. The next installment of Netflix's "The Witcher" is finally available on the streaming service this month. Season 3, Volume 1 of "The Witcher" is both very similar and quite different from its first two seasons. There's plenty of scurrying around the continent as Geralt and Yennefer work to hide Ciri from the many (many) people who are trying to find her, but it's also clear that tensions are reaching a boiling point in the north, and they won't be able to keep hiding for much longer.

The end of Season 3 Volume 1 focuses entirely on the conclave ball at Aretuza, where most of the main characters and factions in the world of "The Witcher" are preparing to take sides and find the most politically advantageous route through the evening. The scene follows Geralt and Yen as they interact with power players from around the realm.

With help from Triss and Istredd, they are able to expose Stregobor and his active prejudice against the many half-elven apprentices that have gone missing from Aretuza. It seems like the night ends on a good note after a lot of tension, but later that night they realize that much of what they've been trying to expose was actually orchestrated by Vilgefortz, who has presented himself as an ally and Tissaia's lover.

Sound confusing? Are there a lot of names of characters you might be struggling to keep straight? Have no worries — we've broken the first half of Season 3 below.