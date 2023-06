Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Netflix's The Witcher Makes Yennefer Better Than Her Book Counterpart

Content warning: This article contains mentions of sexual assault.

If you're a fan of Andrzej Sapkowski, rest assured that the following is by no means a criticism of the author's globally-beloved epic. As "The Witcher" readers well-know, Sapkowski often actively acknowledges and subverts the casual-to-overt misogyny that has plagued the fantasy genre for (to put it lightly) a long time. In his spin on Arthuriana, two out of three main characters are women, his Holy Grail is a woman, and the issue of her bodily autonomy is an ongoing theme. Unlike so many of his genre peers, the award-winning author has no problem creating female characters with actual agency and depth.

That said — and as is so often the case in the real world — more than one thing can be true at the same time. In this case, the truths we're reconciling are thus: Sapkowski's novels give us numerous strong female characters, but at the same time, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich's adaptation gives us a more fully three-dimensional version of one particular character.

The reason for this is simple. Hissrich's Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) serves a different purpose than Sapkowski's. In the books, Yennefer is a twist on the traditional "Guinevere" character (her very name is a combination of the original Welsh "Gwenhwyfar" and the Cornish iteration, "Jennifer"), a tool for moving the central Hero's Journey forward, and a means of illustrating Sapkowski's commentary on the mechanics and power of narrative. In the television series — and owing, in no small part, to both Chalotra's performance and the logistics of the medium itself — Yennefer is freed from the constraints of these responsibilities. It's both a functional and fundamental difference, and one that allows Hissrich to more fully flesh-out and foreground facets of the character to which the novels only ever allude.