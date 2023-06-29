Netflix's The Witcher Makes Yennefer Better Than Her Book Counterpart

Content warning: This article contains mentions of sexual assault.

If you're a fan of Andrzej Sapkowski, rest assured that the following is by no means a criticism of the author's globally-beloved epic. As "The Witcher" readers well-know, Sapkowski often actively acknowledges and subverts the casual-to-overt misogyny that has plagued the fantasy genre for (to put it lightly) a long time. In his spin on Arthuriana, two out of three main characters are women, his Holy Grail is a woman, and the issue of her bodily autonomy is an ongoing theme. Unlike so many of his genre peers, the award-winning author has no problem creating female characters with actual agency and depth.

That said — and as is so often the case in the real world — more than one thing can be true at the same time. In this case, the truths we're reconciling are thus: Sapkowski's novels give us numerous strong female characters, but at the same time, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich's adaptation gives us a more fully three-dimensional version of one particular character.

The reason for this is simple. Hissrich's Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) serves a different purpose than Sapkowski's. In the books, Yennefer is a twist on the traditional "Guinevere" character (her very name is a combination of the original Welsh "Gwenhwyfar" and the Cornish iteration, "Jennifer"), a tool for moving the central Hero's Journey forward, and a means of illustrating Sapkowski's commentary on the mechanics and power of narrative. In the television series — and owing, in no small part, to both Chalotra's performance and the logistics of the medium itself — Yennefer is freed from the constraints of these responsibilities. It's both a functional and fundamental difference, and one that allows Hissrich to more fully flesh-out and foreground facets of the character to which the novels only ever allude.