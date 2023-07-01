Secret Invasion: Are The Skrulls Ignoring A Planet They Could Make Their New Home?

Marvel's latest Disney+ series "Secret Invasion" follows Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) in a daring solo mission against a dangerous group of rebel Skrulls. In Episode 2 titled "Promises," we learn more about his broken vow, in which he promised to find a suitable new home for the alien species while they bide their time hidden on Earth. Unfortunately, Thanos' (Josh Brolin) devastating snap sent Fury away for five grueling years and when he returned, he took an extended vacation in space to deal with the trauma.

This gave way to the band of hostile Skrulls that are now seeking revenge as well as a new planet for the species. However, in addition to "Secret Invasion's" low viewership numbers, fans are pointing out a glaring plot hole which leaves plenty of other viable options for the disgruntled shapeshifters. On Reddit, many have pointed out that there are actually a few other locations that the Skrulls could occupy instead of wreaking havoc on Earth.

One user, u/pittgraphite, mentioned the tranquil location that Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) found when searching for Thanos, "But Carol/Captain Marvel sorta found one already...the garden planet where they found Thanos." While they're right in that, u/Senshado noted that the planet was found when Earth only had half of its normal population, which reduced the pressing matter for the Skrulls. Additionally, Fury was blipped away at the time, so there was no way for Captain Marvel to contact him or the Skrulls.

Although, some viewers have noticed other possible choices for the Skrulls that may play into the later episodes of "Secret Invasion."