Secret Invasion: Are The Skrulls Ignoring A Planet They Could Make Their New Home?
Marvel's latest Disney+ series "Secret Invasion" follows Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) in a daring solo mission against a dangerous group of rebel Skrulls. In Episode 2 titled "Promises," we learn more about his broken vow, in which he promised to find a suitable new home for the alien species while they bide their time hidden on Earth. Unfortunately, Thanos' (Josh Brolin) devastating snap sent Fury away for five grueling years and when he returned, he took an extended vacation in space to deal with the trauma.
This gave way to the band of hostile Skrulls that are now seeking revenge as well as a new planet for the species. However, in addition to "Secret Invasion's" low viewership numbers, fans are pointing out a glaring plot hole which leaves plenty of other viable options for the disgruntled shapeshifters. On Reddit, many have pointed out that there are actually a few other locations that the Skrulls could occupy instead of wreaking havoc on Earth.
One user, u/pittgraphite, mentioned the tranquil location that Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) found when searching for Thanos, "But Carol/Captain Marvel sorta found one already...the garden planet where they found Thanos." While they're right in that, u/Senshado noted that the planet was found when Earth only had half of its normal population, which reduced the pressing matter for the Skrulls. Additionally, Fury was blipped away at the time, so there was no way for Captain Marvel to contact him or the Skrulls.
Although, some viewers have noticed other possible choices for the Skrulls that may play into the later episodes of "Secret Invasion."
Viewers feel the Skrulls have plenty of other options other than Earth
Throughout the MCU, we've seen several intriguing planets that could easily make a home for the Skrulls, especially in the star-sailing installment "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." The rambunctious bunch of misfits manages to find trouble in every corner of the universe and they battle their toughest foe yet with The High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji).
On Reddit, u/nimrodhellfire observed the villain's success in finding new worlds, which further widens the Skrulls' plot hole, "Yeah... We have also seen a few inhabitable planets on the Guardians. The Great Evolutionary was able to test new species on new planets frequently, so there have to be plenty out there. Not being able to find a planet in 30 years feels bulls***." The Skrulls also have the added benefit of being immune to the effects of radioactive materials, which makes them able to occupy a wider range of environments.
This fact led u/Secure_Pear_4530 to bring up, "Oh s***, and even if that planet is radioactive from all the gamma radiation that destroying the stones emitted, then it'll still be fine to live on by the Skrulls since they're immune to radiation. Pretty nice idea." That means the Skrulls could potentially live on the garden planet that the Avengers found Thanos on which would also swiftly solve Fury's invader problem.