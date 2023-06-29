The Witcher S3: What We Know About Jaskier's Rival Valdo Marx & Who Plays Him

Contains spoilers for "The Witcher" Season 3, Episodes 4 and 5 — "The Invitation" and "The Art of the Illusion"

Part 1 of Netflix's "The Witcher" Season 3 is finally upon us, and this time, it's not just Joey Batey's Jaskier who's bringing the exquisite attire and earworms. In keeping with the adaptation's willingness to bring characters or elements into the fold who/that are only ever alluded to in Andrzej Sapkowski's books, Episodes 4 and 5 see Jaskier face off with his one and only true rival.

While spouses and spurned lovers all over the Continent have a bone to pick with Jaskier (aka Dandelion), the bard has a chip on his shoulder for just one man: a troubadour from Cidaris named Valdo Marx. In both Sapkowski's "The Last Wish" and TV writer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich's episode "Bottled Appetites" (Season 1, Episode 5), Jaskier's first wish when he believes he has freed a djinn is for his Cidarisian foe to, as it's phrased in the series, "be struck down with apoplexy, and die." In the book, he comes up just once more, when Geralt and Yennefer are discussing the status of the newly escaped djinn, and Geralt describes Valdo as "a troubadour who considers my companion, also a poet and musician, a talentless wastrel who panders to the taste of the masses."

Despite his blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance in the stories, fans have long had a fascination with the character (whom Dandelion also references in CD Projekt RED's "The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings"), so much so that he appears frequently in fanfic (see: Tumblr). Filling his boots would thus be no easy task, but luckily, the actor who portrays him — Nathan Armarkwei Laryea — is no stranger to the stage.