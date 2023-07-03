Chico And The Man Actors You May Not Know Passed Away

When the sitcom "Chico and the Man" premiered on television in 1974, the show was an instant hit with audiences. Inspired by the comedy duo Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong's skits, creator James Komack's idea for a buddy comedy exploring the generational and social differences between a young Mexican-American and an elderly white widower was exactly what viewers were looking for during an era of diverse, boundary-pushing programming. With one prior well-received sitcom, "The Courtship of Eddie's Father," already in his back pocket, all Komack needed was the perfect cast.

"The Subject Was Roses'" Oscar-winning star Jack Albertson seemed like an obvious choice for the gruff mechanic Ed Brown, but finding the right guy to play the charismatic Chico Rodriguez proved to be slightly more difficult. However, after seeing the then-19-year-old Freddie Prinze perform a stand-up routine on "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson," Komack knew his search was over. The chemistry between the two actors was unmatched and became the major driving force for the show's four-season success. Today, we remember "Chico and the Man" fondly, as well as Albertson, Prinze, and all the other actors on the show who have since passed away.

[Featured image by NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]