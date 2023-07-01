How Futurama's First Trailer Retcons The Series' Greatest Hits

Like a zombie from the grave or Philip J. Fry from a time loop, "Futurama" is the show that keeps on reviving. The animated sci-fi sitcom returns this year, back from its second full cancellation, this time on Hulu. And now, with the release of a new trailer for the upcoming Season 8, fans finally get a good look at what the reboot has in store ... and also what it changes.

Indeed, "Futurama" doesn't appear to have changed as much as the world around it, but there's still plenty that appears new, along with a lot that isn't. Much has happened since the show aired its first season in 1999, and in the decade since the Season 7 finale, "Meanwhile," we've lived through three American presidential administrations, a global pandemic, and more.

That said, some things will never change. Bender (John DiMaggio) will always be a drunken jerk, Professor Farnsworth (Billy West) a callous genius, and Fry (Billy West) a hapless romantic for Leela (Katey Sagal). But the new season promises to introduce fresh ideas into the mix, touching on topical subjects including the COVID-19 pandemic, cryptocurrency, and smart assistants, while resetting the stakes for a new batch of stories to be told.