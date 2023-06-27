Futurama Revival First Trailer Takes Jabs At Crypto, COVID-19, & More

After a decade off the air, "Futurama" is once again making its way back to TV, and fans can get a glimpse of what's in store with the revival series' first official trailer. Now moving to Hulu after previous tenures on both Comedy Central and Fox, the show will start debuting new episodes on July 24, 2023.

With original series creators Matt Groening and David X. Cohen back at the helm once again, there's reason for longtime fans to be optimistic. But of course, every new iteration of a show comes with its own unique quirks, and the new "Futurama" trailer provides a good look at the kind of absurd comedy we can expect in Season 8.

As you might expect from Groening and Cohen, there are a lot of real-world current events being sent up in the upcoming season, all of which seem like they're being handled with the show's classic comedic sensibilities.