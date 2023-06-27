Futurama Revival First Trailer Takes Jabs At Crypto, COVID-19, & More
After a decade off the air, "Futurama" is once again making its way back to TV, and fans can get a glimpse of what's in store with the revival series' first official trailer. Now moving to Hulu after previous tenures on both Comedy Central and Fox, the show will start debuting new episodes on July 24, 2023.
With original series creators Matt Groening and David X. Cohen back at the helm once again, there's reason for longtime fans to be optimistic. But of course, every new iteration of a show comes with its own unique quirks, and the new "Futurama" trailer provides a good look at the kind of absurd comedy we can expect in Season 8.
As you might expect from Groening and Cohen, there are a lot of real-world current events being sent up in the upcoming season, all of which seem like they're being handled with the show's classic comedic sensibilities.
Fry and the gang are officially back
The new trailer for the "Futurama" Hulu revival sees Fry, Leela, Bender, and the rest of the crew back in action, this time at the obviously named Fulu Office Spaces (available at just $1299 per month or $699 with commercials, of course). From there, we get a montage of classic sci-fi antics, many of which are clearly grounded in recent events from our own timeline.
There are COIVD-19 rapid test jokes. There's a Wild West parody of the modern cryptocurrency landscape. There's a whole bit about Alexa ordering embarrassing things on voice command. And of course, there are plenty of Bender antics, brought to you by the dulcet tones of John DiMaggio's timeless voice acting.
In the 10 years since "Futurama" last went off the air at Comedy Central, the animated comedy space has exploded. "Rick and Morty" in particular rose up to fill the void of animated sci-fi hijinx, though its nihilistic tone has never quite matched what made "Futurama" so great in its heyday. It remains to be seen how fans will receive the new season when it premieres on Hulu on July 24, or how long this latest iteration will last. But with the original creators and cast all back, things are looking good.