The Witcher Season 3 Volume 1 Review: The Quiet Before The Storm

This makeshift family's brief domestic moments are precious, as they find themselves settling into a familiar and loving routine even while on the run. It's nice that they get a few minutes of peace before what will undoubtedly be a rough season for all. The slow rebuilding of Geralt (Henry Cavill) and Yennefer's (Anya Chalotra) relationship is gracefully done –- it's clear that Geralt trusts Yennefer enough with Ciri (Freya Allan), but is reluctant to allow himself to become emotionally attached just yet. They dance uneasily around each other, intimate but not quite what they once were.

Ciri's character continues to develop in interesting ways, as she chafes against the restrictions and teachings of her guardians. Now much more confident in her ability to see visions of the future, she occasionally disregards Yennefer's instructions to lay low in favor of righting moral wrongs, even though the larger consequences of her actions may cause more harm than good. "The Witcher" is at its best when these three are all together and on the same side –- even when they have their occasional tiffs -– and we get plenty of these small character moments especially early on in the season.

As far as the larger narrative goes, the highlight of Volume 1 is undoubtedly its finale, as "The Witcher" leans into the political intrigue that Geralt himself is usually eager to keep at an arm's length. Aretuza, command central for the mage community, is a den of manipulation and conflicting agendas under the best of circumstances, but with the continent at war and kingdoms torn asunder, it's become a veritable powder keg. How do they know who to trust? Who is acting in good faith and who is out for everything they can get? Who will have Ciri's best interests at heart, aside from Geralt and Yennefer? It's no wonder that Geralt prefers the quiet life on the road, with only monsters and crabby villagers to contend with.