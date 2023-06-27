Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse Airbnb Promotion Blends Fiction And Reality
Greta Gerwig's upcoming "Barbie" aims to blend the real world with the plastic aesthetics of the toy brand it's based on, and a new marketing stunt for the film aims to blur that line even more. Many were surprised to see a full-scale version of the Barbie DreamHouse appear in (where else) Malibu, dripping in pink from roof to foundation on a scenic beachfront.
The house is apparently a promotional team-up from Mattel, the makers of the Barbie doll, in collaboration with Airbnb, the vacation rental startup. Airbnb announced the property's availability by tweet, writing, "the barbie malibu dreamhouse is back on Airbnb—but this time, it's ken-ified," and announcing, "everyone in barbie land can request to book this stay on july 17 at 10am PT."
The DreamHouse's Airbnb listing is "hosted by Ken," with all copy on the page written by the fictional character. "Welcome to my Kendom!" it announces. "While Barbie is away, she has handed over the keys to her Malibu DreamHouse this summer and my room could be yours for the night."
"Ken" appears to have added some blue flourishes to the otherwise pink property, including a gym on one of the decks and an enormous boombox with a vinyl record player. If you like neon pink, the DreamHouse might just be the ultimate summer vacation.
A stay at the DreamHouse means following a lot of rules
For anyone who looked at Ken's Malibu DreamHouse and envisioned throwing a wild, Barbie-themed party under the Floridian sun, prepare to be disappointed. A laundry list of rules for visitors, beginning with a hard two-guest limit, are noted on the website. There is also a "strict 'no parties' policy," and the rules state that guests will be under 24-hour camera surveillance, with on-site security patrolling the property. And while guests can access the common areas, all but one of the bedrooms are off-limits. However, couples willing to treat the DreamHouse more like a live-in museum than a vacation rental will no doubt have the Instagram photo opportunity of a lifetime.
But even with those restrictions, there's a lot to do in the DreamHouse. Guests will have access to Ken's wardrobe, an outdoor, disco-themed dance floor, Ken's guitar, an enormous infinity pool, and catered meals. Additionally, they'll get to take home a pair of Impala skates like the ones worn by Ryan Gosling's Ken in the upcoming "Barbie," as well as a Ken-themed surfboard. Best of all, stays are free. It remains unclear how the lucky guests will be selected, but the fine print notes that the DreamHouse stay is not a contest. Given the worldwide pink paint shortage "Barbie" caused, this may be your best chance to see those colors in person for a while.
Interestingly, the home is privately owned, and the Airbnb listing notes that its owner is compensating Mattel for the rights to use the Barbie and Ken characters.