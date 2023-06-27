Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse Airbnb Promotion Blends Fiction And Reality

Greta Gerwig's upcoming "Barbie" aims to blend the real world with the plastic aesthetics of the toy brand it's based on, and a new marketing stunt for the film aims to blur that line even more. Many were surprised to see a full-scale version of the Barbie DreamHouse appear in (where else) Malibu, dripping in pink from roof to foundation on a scenic beachfront.

The house is apparently a promotional team-up from Mattel, the makers of the Barbie doll, in collaboration with Airbnb, the vacation rental startup. Airbnb announced the property's availability by tweet, writing, "the barbie malibu dreamhouse is back on Airbnb—but this time, it's ken-ified," and announcing, "everyone in barbie land can request to book this stay on july 17 at 10am PT."

The DreamHouse's Airbnb listing is "hosted by Ken," with all copy on the page written by the fictional character. "Welcome to my Kendom!" it announces. "While Barbie is away, she has handed over the keys to her Malibu DreamHouse this summer and my room could be yours for the night."

"Ken" appears to have added some blue flourishes to the otherwise pink property, including a gym on one of the decks and an enormous boombox with a vinyl record player. If you like neon pink, the DreamHouse might just be the ultimate summer vacation.