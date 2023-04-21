From's Harold Perrineau Talks Paranoia And Parenting - Exclusive Interview

[Boyd has] also made very specific decisions when it comes to Sara, and the townspeople may not like a lot of that. What have you thought about his decisions when it comes to her?

Those are tricky. Here's one of the things where I feel like [this is] the way I was able to use it as an actor: There are times when your kids know exactly what they want, but as the parent, I understand what that will get them, or I understand a little bit more about the situation than they can actually comprehend. And while they really want it [and] they're angry — "You got to tell me," or "I have to do this" — you realize that they won't be able to comprehend it all. I feel like Boyd had to do that with almost everybody in the town.

Boyd went into that faraway tree. Boyd was out in the rain with her. Boyd saw her save his life. Boyd watched her vulnerability. But when people are so mad because she murdered her brother, there's no telling them, "Hey, I know she murdered her brother, but she pushed me into this tree that sent me into someplace I didn't understand." They don't want to hear it.

Boyd had to play this real game that, as a parent, I've had to play. I understand it a little more, and I have to trust that I understand it. "I know you want the truth, you want it all. You want it right now. I just can't." [It's] that struggle, that kind of constantly twisting up. He wants to satisfy and help people, but he can't do it. That's the rub that happens all season. In the midst of that, he doesn't know if he knows what he's doing. That's the constant rub throughout the entire season.

The second season of "From" begins Sunday, April 23 on MGM+.

This interview has been edited for clarity.

