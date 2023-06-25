Secret Invasion: Episode 1 Changes How We See One MCU Hero - Forever

"Secret Invasion" Episode 1 begins in fittingly subversive fashion. The opening minutes of the new Marvel Cinematic Universe series follow Agent Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) as he takes a covert meeting with Agent Prescod (Richard Dormer), who presents Ross with his theory that a sect of shapeshifting Skrulls is secretly working to tear humanity apart. Their meeting takes an unexpected turn when Prescod suddenly attacks Ross, who is ultimately forced to shoot and kill the paranoid government agent. In the moments that follow, Ross tries to escape a seemingly dangerous Russian agent.

At least, that's what initially seems to be happening in the "Secret Invasion" prologue. The series turns its introductory sequence on its head, however, when it's revealed that the Russian agent chasing Ross is, in all actuality, Talos (Ben Mendelsohn). When Talos and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) eventually find themselves standing over a dying Ross just moments later, it's additionally revealed that the character viewers have been watching since "Secret Invasion" began is not the Everett Ross they've previously come to know, but a nefarious Skrull agent posing as the "Black Panther" character.

The surprise "Secret Invasion" twist has changed the way many MCU fans have long viewed Ross. Some, in fact, have begun to wonder whether the fairly mysterious MCU character has always secretly been a shapeshifter. "I wonder how long Ross was a Skrull," one Redditor recently pondered online.