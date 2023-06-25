Are The MCU's Samuel L. Jackson And Brie Larson Friends In Real Life?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has gifted us with some of the most enjoyable teams-ups on-screen, including Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland), and the unlikely duo of superhero pilot Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), director of SHIELD. Unsurprisingly, after working closely together on such a unique experience for so long, many of the actors end up being friends like the Avengers or Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. hanging out together outside of production.

Thankfully, the trend continues with Larson and Jackson, who have built a special bond throughout several projects, even outside of Marvel. In a heartwarming and inspiring interview with Rolling Stone, Jackson spoke about how the two grew close during a particularly difficult production: "Brie's a stronger person than people give her credit for. We had done Kong together, which was not the most wonderful experience for either of us. We became great friends during that particular experience because we were having such a hard time."

In a surprise turn, Jackson enthusiastically volunteered to be in Larson's "Unicorn Store," a passion project for the new director. "When she was ... trying to get a particular actor, I was in the makeup trailer with her and was like, 'Why are you trying to hire this other actor and not trying to get me to do your movie?'" he related. "She said, 'I didn't think you'd ever do it... so, will you?' And I was like, 'Let's do it.'"