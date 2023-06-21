Secret Invasion Episode 1: Fury's Meeting With Sonya Hints At Her True Nature

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion" Episode 1, "Ressurection."

Marvel's latest Disney+ series, "Secret Invasion," showcases the glorious return of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) alongside the threat of undercover alien invaders. As Fury gears up for an unprecedented war with a rebel group of Skrulls, he recruits a few familiar faces and stops by to visit an old friend. Unfortunately, Special Agent Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Coleman) is not as welcoming or willing to help as he'd hoped — even if she's harboring some extremely useful information.

Agent Falsworth is the epitome of a secret agent: Neither Fury nor the audience can pin down whether or not she's being truthful. She may also be holding onto some resentment over Fury's (actually Talos [Ben Mendelsohn] in disguise) oversight in London, where the city took quite a bit of damage during the illusionary showdown between Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in "Spider-Man: Far From Home." Falsworth aptly gives Fury bottom-shelf liquor as a lukewarm welcome and a secretive smile.

Olivia Coleman, who begged her agent to find her an MCU role, is the perfect actress to encapsulate the part's required air of duplicity. The illuminating light bathing Falsworth's wardrobe could be signaling that she's more enlightened than we think. She keeps Fury in the literal dark when he inquires about a robbery, which may clue the audience into some vital subtext.