No Hard Feelings: The Raunchy Jokes That Made It Tough For The Stars To Film

Going into "No Hard Feelings," stars Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman were both fully aware that the material they'd be working with was more than a little risqué. Even then, there were still some moments within the sex comedy that pushed the bar too far.

In an interview with The Nerds of Color, Lawerence and Feldman discussed the recent Sony release. When asked what scenes made them laugh the most either while filming or seeing the movie, Lawerence recalls an especially shocking line that ended up getting cut. "There's one piece of dialogue, I don't even know if it's in the movie," "The Hunger Games" star says. "But I had to say, 'Easy, do you suck kids' d**** with that mouth?' It was really hard to get through, that might be why it's not in the movie, because I just couldn't say it without breaking."

Additionally, both Feldman and Lawerence were fond of the jokes made during the bar scene about Percy's (Feldman) shorts, with Feldman adding, "And there were so many different versions of that, too." It's unclear if the other variations of this scene also got a bit too heated with its humor, but it wouldn't seem like too much of a stretch to imagine jokes of that kind finding their way in there. Despite some of the hardcore hurdles, the cast came through and committed to the film's extreme tone. But others have not been so easily been able to stomach what "No Hard Feelings" is attempting to communicate.