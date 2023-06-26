58% Of Marvel Fans Are Most Excited About This Secret Invasion Cast Member - Looper Survey

"Secret Invasion" has finally debuted on Disney+ and fans are eager to see what's next for Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and co. after the jaw-dropping premiere. Compared to most light-hearted Marvel Cinematic Universe fare, "Secret Invasion" dives deep into a world of distrust and espionage, suggesting that anyone and everyone could be a Skrull. Directed by Ali Selim, the miniseries shows Fury's quest to identify the nefarious Skrulls who have taken over key positions on Earth. While it remains to be seen how the former S.H.I.E.L.D head honcho deals with the deceit coming his way, it'll be interesting to see how the series shows off its wide array of cast members.

To make "Secret Invasion" all the more interesting, Marvel has roped in an acclaimed number of stars to populate its latest series. With such a star-studded cast, it's easy for audiences to become overwhelmed with all the characters they can root for (or hate). In an exclusive survey conducted on YouTube, Looper was curious to know which "Secret Invasion" cast member Marvel fans were most excited about. Over 21,000 Marvel fans voted in Looper's poll.

Unsurprisingly, 58% of Marvel fans rallied behind Jackson's Nick Fury, a character who has been at the heart of the MCU since its inception in 2008. With "Secret Invasion," fans are finally getting a story that's entirely focused on Fury, a character who has mostly remained on the sidelines since 2015's "Avengers: Age of Ultron." While Looper critic Alistair Ryder was disappointed with the Disney+ series as a whole, they were particularly impressed with how "Secret Invasion" functioned as a concentrated showcase for Jackson's impeccable talent.