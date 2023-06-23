Secret Invasion: Why Did They Kill [SPOILER]? The MCU Character's Fate Explained

Contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion" Episode 1 — "Resurrection"

From the marketing, it's been clear "Secret Invasion" would be a darker entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The cold open establishes this as Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) goes on the run and jumps off a building, only to be revealed to be a Skrull. That wouldn't be the only death in the episode, as fans were shocked to see Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) get shot by Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) disguised as Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson).

Granted, death isn't always necessarily the end in the MCU. Many characters have come back to life, notably Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg), who was revived for "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." However, it truly seems like it's the end of the line for Hill. When Ross died, he transformed back into his original Skrull self. The camera lingers on Hill's lifeless body, which doesn't change, seemingly confirming she wasn't a Skrull. She could also come back as a Life-Model Decoy like Coulson, but that may be seen as a cop-out. Unless something monumental happens, Hill is likely dead and not coming back unless it's for flashbacks.

On the surface, Hill's death makes sense to end the first episode of "Secret Invasion." It establishes how big of a threat Gravik and his Skrull comrades are. It also shows how this series won't pull any punches, and anyone could bite the dust. And since Hill thought Fury shot her, it shows how the characters truly can't trust one another, and viewers should be mindful that who they're seeing may not be who they say they are. Maria Hill's death opens up numerous ramifications and is bound to have major consequences going forward in the series.