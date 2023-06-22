The Bear: How Jeremy Allen White Made The One-Take Al-Anon Scene In S1 More Intense

With "The Bear" Season 2 finally upon us, many fans may want to look back on what made Season 1 so special, preparing for all of the chaos that's sure to come in the newest episodes. While Season 2 adds a new flavor of anxiety, it'll be hard for the FX series to top Carmy's monologue from Season 1, which Jeremy Allen White perfected over the entire time filming. "I had this sort of monologue in my head, for the whole show I had it folded up in my back pocket. I would look at it all the time," White told Gold Derby, saying that the monologue was Carmy's blueprint.

He didn't want to know his lines verbatim so that he could stay true to his character. Instead, he opted for a more natural memorization process, finding the perfect blend as he read it throughout filming. "It was a tough balance to find because obviously it's a lot of words to memorize, but I didn't want it to get too cold. I didn't want it to be on the tip of my tongue every next word. So yeah, it was kind of a difficult balance."

In the end, White brought the Chicago chef's words to life, pouring his heart out in a seven-minute monologue, coming to many realizations on the issues that plagued him throughout the season.