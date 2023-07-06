The Rings Of Power Is Doing To Galadriel What Peter Jackson Did To Aragorn

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has had its fair share of haters. From a lack of lengthy beards on Dwarf-women, to made-up characters, to claims that the show doesn't channel the spirit of Tolkien well enough, the accusations have come hot and heavy from the moment the promotional cycle for Season 1 kicked off in earnest in early 2022.

One of the biggest lightning rods of discontent has been the apparent transformation of Galadriel. Fans of Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" are used to the stoic, powerful, and ethereal portrayal of Cate Blanchett as the Lady of Lórien. The legions of fans who have read the books by the same name are used to a similarly serious, somber, and calculating Lady of the Golden Wood.

In JD Payne and Patrick McKay's iteration of Middle-earth, though, Galadriel is very different. She is headstrong and stubborn, petulant and rebellious. She doesn't follow orders and expects others to do her bidding. She is wrapped in sorrow, fear, and a sense of urgency that makes her look more like an insecure human girl than an immortal Elf princess.

Actress Morfydd Clark has gone on record pointing out that we see this rough version of Galadriel at a particularly low point in her character arc in Season 1. Nevertheless, her version of Galadriel is leagues away from the familiar ethereal Galadriel that moves in slow-motion and never loses her temper (something that is a Jacksonian trademark, not necessarily a Tolkienian one). In "Rings of Power," we're seeing a new version of Galadriel that is clearly on track to have a complete character arc from insecure lows to self-confident highs. It's a transformation that is eerily similar to what Jackson did with another beloved Middle-earth hero: Aragorn.