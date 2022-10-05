Rings Of Power's Showrunners Use A Galadriel Line From Episode 7 To Describe The Show's Haters

Anticipation for "The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power" was always high among fans. After all, this would be a significant step beyond Peter Jackson's epic film trilogy. Amazon's bold move into fantasy storytelling comes with a high price tag. With an estimated $465 million budget (via The Hollywood Reporter), the stakes are high.

For many, the show is living up to its promise. Ratings have been stellar, with Nielsen reporting the first two episodes at 1.3 billion minutes viewed during its premiere week (via Vulture). It stands at 84% on Rotten Tomatoes as of October 2022 (via Rotten Tomatoes). Unfortunately, Rotten Tomatoes also points to a negative audience score, revealing a bigger narrative surrounding the series. Review bombing is nothing new, but "Rings" is seeing a push towards destroying the series' credibility.

The acclaimed Tolkien universe has built a fanbase spanning decades. As with any group, there's a so-called toxic fandom to compete with. They appear to be showing up in full force on social media and various entertainment sites. Now, the series' creators are speaking out about detractors.