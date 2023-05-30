The Rings Of Power's Season 1 Galadriel Is As Rough As She Gets - Exclusive

When "The Rings of Power" aired, everyone had to adjust to a younger version of Galadriel that was quite different from the Lady of Lórien that we've all grown accustomed to. The new iteration is rough, brash, and stubborn. Her headstrong behavior and disregard for authority lead her and others into trouble repeatedly throughout Season 1. Under the surface, though, there's plenty of positive potential smoldering.

In a recent exclusive interview, Looper sat down with Galadriel actress Morfydd Clark to talk about her character's Season 1 story arc and where it could lead next. The conversation wound its way through several topics, including what it was like to film the epic eruption of Mount Doom and who in Middle-earth Clark thinks could beat Galadriel in a duel. At one point, in particular, the questions centered on what it was like to balance Galadriel's immortality and her unrelenting desire to pursue evil — and how Clark sees her current, emotionally explosive character eventually transitioning into the leader in Lothlórien that we all know and love.

"She is as far away from her Elvish nature as she ever will be at the beginning of this," Clark explained. "I wanted to explore her as far away from the Lady of Lothlórien as she will become."