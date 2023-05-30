The Rings Of Power's Season 1 Galadriel Is As Rough As She Gets - Exclusive
When "The Rings of Power" aired, everyone had to adjust to a younger version of Galadriel that was quite different from the Lady of Lórien that we've all grown accustomed to. The new iteration is rough, brash, and stubborn. Her headstrong behavior and disregard for authority lead her and others into trouble repeatedly throughout Season 1. Under the surface, though, there's plenty of positive potential smoldering.
In a recent exclusive interview, Looper sat down with Galadriel actress Morfydd Clark to talk about her character's Season 1 story arc and where it could lead next. The conversation wound its way through several topics, including what it was like to film the epic eruption of Mount Doom and who in Middle-earth Clark thinks could beat Galadriel in a duel. At one point, in particular, the questions centered on what it was like to balance Galadriel's immortality and her unrelenting desire to pursue evil — and how Clark sees her current, emotionally explosive character eventually transitioning into the leader in Lothlórien that we all know and love.
"She is as far away from her Elvish nature as she ever will be at the beginning of this," Clark explained. "I wanted to explore her as far away from the Lady of Lothlórien as she will become."
The Rings of Power's Galadriel is isolated by her pain
Morfydd Clark went on to detail why Galadriel is at her lowest point as the show begins: "That's part of why she's so miserable as well — she's become quite individualistic because her pain is so huge. She's not seeing the beauty of the world and the beauty of her people."
Clark added that this unhealthy individualism (presumably influenced by her past experiences, especially the loss of her husband, Celeborn, and her brother Finrod) hasn't just made Galadriel quiet or withdrawn. It's changed her behavior and outlook on life. "She's not herself," Clark said. "... She's not behaving as a creature of light in Middle-earth at that point."
Of course, this isn't where Galadriel ends up. Clark hinted at the coming positive transformation by connecting Galadriel's journey to the far-off innocence of the Harfoots, explaining, "The world, Middle-earth, isn't as it should be until it's safe for everyone — even the smallest, the most vulnerable amongst them." She added, "Realizing that she's part of a fragile world — where things are breakable and beautiful — will ultimately be what will get her there."
How does this version of Galadriel compare to the source material?
"The Rings of Power" is taking Galadriel's character on a harrowing journey down to touch the darkness before she rises to ultimately become one of the most important agents of light in Middle-earth. Does this path have its inspiration in Tolkien's original source material? The answer is both yes and no.
Galadriel's backstory is notoriously vague, confusing, and contradictory. In the texts we do have, Galadriel shifts between a rebellious Elf eager to buck all authority and a willful leader who is full of wisdom and ambition. For instance, when the Elves rebel and leave Valinor early in the First Age (an event depicted in the opening minutes of the show), Galadriel is depicted as either a primary leader of that rebellion or a blameless participant simply desiring to fulfill a personal ambition of ruling her own realm.
In the end, there isn't one specific way Galadriel is portrayed — especially early in the story. While the "Rings of Power" team has certainly made many creative adjustments in its adaptation, the convoluted source material makes her current story arc a valid and interesting adaptive choice. That said, we've had our fill of sad, discouraged Galadriel at this point, and it will be fun to see her start to move toward the light.
Season 1 of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is available to watch on Prime Video.