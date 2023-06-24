The Best Horror Movies Released In 2023 So Far

It's no industry secret that horror films usually find success at the box office no matter when they're released, which is why so many come out every year.

In recent years, horror movies from singular directors (think Jordan Peele's "Get Out" and Ari Aster's "Hereditary") have elevated the genre by telling well-crafted and scary stories that explore psychological themes or offer critiques of society. However, fright flicks in 2023 seem to have taken a slight turn away from the subgenre dubbed "prestige horror" toward gnarlier, more experimental, and campier pastures. These movies include indie films from debut filmmakers, art-house fare from legacy directors continuing to work in a unique mold, and the occasional update to a beloved franchise.

This means there are tons of new offerings worth any "scarephile's" time. To help cut through the noise around this year's newest releases, we made this list of the best horror movies of 2023 so far.