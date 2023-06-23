Nightmare On Elm Street's Robert Englund Says Freddy Krueger Brings Families Together

With nine "Nightmare on Elm Street" movies (including one exciting crossover with Jason Voorhees under his belt), Freddy Krueger has cemented himself as a horror icon, terrifying generations of audiences since the 1980s. Despite not having a new movie in over a decade, the dream-stalking serial killer's longstanding presence in the horror genre has proven that no matter your age, Freddy is coming to give you nightmares.

Robert Englund, the actor who brought Freddy to life, believes "Nightmare on Elm Street" has this eternal presence in pop culture because it became a family affair. "The kids would come home with the new 'Nightmare on Elm Street' movie and watch with glee as mother and father got scared, or stepdad got scared," the actor said during his interview with Looper. "In some cases, the stepfather or dad would put silverware on his fingers and scratch the windows and scare the kids at night."

Englund reflected on stories he's heard over the years of how "Nightmare on Elm Street" became a family experience. Families would rent the movies, huddle together, get scared, break for snacks, and repeat the process. Despite skyrocketing in popularity during the video revolution and age of cable, Englund is confident "Nightmare on Elm Street" will terrify generations to come, bringing families together as it does so