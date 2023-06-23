Robert Englund Imagined Wes Craven As A Dark Genius Before Playing Freddy Krueger - Exclusive Interview

[My] apologies, it's thundering and lightning outside, not sure if you can hear it.

Yes I know, I'm your June gloom guest. [rubs hands together sinisterly]

Perfect ambience! Now, I love that you got your start on a theater stage. Do you think, if you didn't get that role of Pinocchio and those early stage roles, that you still would've found your way to film?

I don't know. I was a pretty all-American kid, and I was a champion swimmer, I was on the Little League, I wanted to be a gymnast, and I always sidekicked the cool older boys. I don't know how that worked out or why that worked out that way. It was a thing. Then, one summer, right on the cusp of adolescence, I followed this beautiful older girl into a semi-professional children's theater. As I say in the documentary, I thought I was going to be sweeping the stage and maybe [end up] being an usher. There were cute older girls hanging out that wanted to be actresses, and some of them became movie stars, actually. I auditioned and I wound up getting all the leading roles.

I think it was because I was a very precocious, advanced reader when I was young. It wasn't something I talked about, but I skipped half a grade or something back in the fourth grade because, not that the rest of me was smart, but I did have these almost extraordinary reading skills when I was a child. They called it reading comprehension, and that must have helped me out on my auditions.

What really, really got me hooked was getting that laugh in the same place every night, which is probably the great curse of the standup comic, too. It's such a wonderful high. It's like being a rock star when you can set yourself up for that great laugh. I did that originally with Pinocchio, and they talk about it in the doc, how I put these fake arrows in my butt and in my little Tyrolean Pinocchio vest. It had foam underneath the fabric, and I added arrows every night and the laugh got bigger and bigger. It's really a cheap shtick, but I loved it ... that's really what sealed the deal.