Shin Kamen Rider: Here's When You Can Stream The Movie Online

Thanks to its 2.02 billion yen gross (just over $15 million) — the highest of any "Kamen Rider" film — and its generally positive reception from critics and audiences, it's no surprise that talks of a sequel to "Shin Kamen Rider" have begun to take shape.

Director Hideaki Anno has expressed interest in a follow-up adventure. During a special event featuring Anno and much of the film's cast in April, the "Evangelion" creator shared that he came up with a concept and title for a potential sequel while working on the first film. "I've been writing the plan since I was writing the script for this," he explained in Japanese. "Right now, it's a blank slate, but it's still a concept." He said that if Toei asked him to make a sequel, he would. He even said he knows what to title the sequel: "Masker World," named after the final arc of the manga. And what would "Masker World" be about? According to Anno, the film would blend its power-punched premise with elements of a political thriller as the Japanese government teams up with SHOCKER to create new artificial intelligence threats that Kamen Rider would have to face.

It may be a long shot to see this come to fruition, as even more successful Shin Universe films such as 2016's "Shin Godzilla" have had their sequel plans cancelled. But given the lower budget of "Shin Kamen Rider," it may be a less risky option for Toei — and something that fans around the world would be more than happy to see.