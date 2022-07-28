Shin Ultraman And Shin Godzilla's Shinji Higuchi Won't Be Doing Any Film Crossovers - Exclusive

Shinji Higuchi and Hideaki Anno have seemingly made it a mission to leave their marks on all of the most iconic Japanese science fiction franchises from their childhood. The two filmmakers co-directed "Shin Godzilla," the 2016 hit that returned to Godzilla's darker horror origins while modernizing the allegory to address the Fukushima disaster.

The similarly stylish but more light-hearted "Shin Ultraman," a reboot of the influential "Ultraman" tokusatsu franchise, is the most financially successful Japanese film of 2022 thus far. Anno is currently working on another tokusatsu reboot, "Shin Kamen Rider," without Higuchi due to the latter director being busy finishing post-production on "Shin Ultraman," but Higuchi did visual designs for a separate "Kamen Rider" project, "Kamen Rider Black Sun."

It was recently announced that "Godzilla," "Ultraman," "Kamen Rider," and Anno's own original anime "Neon Genesis Evangelion" would be receiving crossover merchandise under the name of the "Shin Japan Heroes Universe." While the Western press picked up on this announcement with comparisons to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, thus far, there have been no indications these crossovers are every intended to extend beyond merchandise. Looper got the chance to speak with Higuchi at the 2022 Fantasia International Film Festival and ask him about the possibilities for the Shin Japan Heroes Universe.