Why The MCU's Devery Jacobs Was Never The Same After Rhymes For Young Ghouls

Before Devery Jacobs came to prominence in Hulu's critically acclaimed "Reservation Dogs," she was acting in short films and taking on bit television roles in series like "The Dead Zone." An Indigenous actor from the Kahnawà:ke Mohawk Territory, Jacobs was frequently offered parts that resembled docile Native caricatures.

It wasn't until her breakout performance in Jeff Barnaby's 2013 film "Rhymes for Young Ghouls" that Jacobs saw herself and her community in a role. In the 1970s-set revenge drama, Jacobs played Aila, a Mi'kmaq teen who is sent to an abusive residential school.

"That was the first time I played an Indigenous character directed and written by an Indigenous filmmaker, so that was the first experience where I really recognized the character," Jacobs explained to The Cut. "It was a career-defining moment for me." You can trace a direct line from "Rhymes for Young Ghouls" to Jacobs' future roles, which are similarly rooted in the Native experience, most famously seen in "Reservation Dogs," and next in Marvel's forthcoming series "Echo."

When Barnaby tragically passed away in 2022, Jacobs credited the director with saving her career. "Jeff had an ineffable impact on my life," she wrote in a statement. "I wouldn't be an actor today, if it weren't for Jeff. Having nearly given up on this career, he not only took a chance on me, but fought relentlessly to cast me in his debut feature 'Rhymes for Young Ghouls,' my first leading role."