The Devastating Death Of Jeff Barnaby

Canadian Indigenous filmmaker Jeff Barnaby has passed away after a year-long battle with cancer, The Hollywood Reporter confirms. He was 46 years old.

For his directorial debut "Rhymes for Young Ghouls" in 2013, a blood-soaked revenge drama about Canada's abusive Indian residential schools, Barnaby was named Best Director of a Canadian Film by the Vancouver Film Critics Circle. He released his sophomore feature, "Blood Quantum," in 2019. The film is a zombie thriller-meets-colonialist critique in which Indigenous people are immune to an undead outbreak. It won six awards at the Canadian Screen Awards and has been lauded as one of the best contemporary zombie movies.

"Beautifully stubborn 'til the very end, Jeff Barnaby was bold in his life and his work," Barnaby's friend, the actress Kawennáhere Devery Jacobs, wrote in an official statement. Barnaby helped launch the career of Jacobs, who now stars in "Reservation Dogs." "He bore a sensitivity, poignancy and depth within him that translated through his films and resonated with audiences Indigenous and non-Native alike."

Barnaby's artistic vision and advocacy for Indigenous narratives can't be understated. Let's reflect back on a filmmaker who was lost too soon.