Marvel's Echo: You'll Be Able To Binge The Series As Soon As It Premieres On Disney+

According to Kevin Feige, Marvel's upcoming Disney+ series, "Echo," will be the first to release all of its episodes at once. The series, which is a spin-off of "Hawkeye," will follow Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, the deaf crime scion and martial artist who had a recurring role in the series.

Speaking at Disney's Upfronts, the Marvel Studios head said, "In Hawkeye, fans were introduced to Maya Lopez, a character played by Alaqua Cox. She will return to get her revenge in 'Echo,' a limited drama from an incredible team of indigenous writers, directors, and cast members. And in a first for us, all episodes will drop on November 29" (via Deadline).

While the pivot in release strategy is unusual for Disney+, "Echo" will not be the first Marvel series to embrace a binge model. The Netflix-based "Defenders" series, which included the beloved "Daredevil" and "Jessica Jones," were all released in full-season batches and are among the most acclaimed series in live-action superhero television.