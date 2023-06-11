Reservation Dogs' Devery Jacobs 'Had To Fight Every Step Of The Way' For Her Role

With two seasons under its belt, FX's "Reservation Dogs" still maintains a coveted 99% on Rotten Tomatoes, thanks in large part to the core foursome of Elora Danan (Devery Jacobs), Bear (D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Cheese (Lane Factor), and Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis). Created by Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo, "Reservation Dogs" follows four teenagers living on a reservation in Oklahoma and boasts an almost entirely Indigenous cast and crew.

Devery Jacobs recognized just how groundbreaking the series was, and she knew she wanted in. "I was like, 'Oh my God, could I have f—ing manifested this?'" the actress recounted in The Hollywood Reporter's comedy actress roundtable. Jacobs reached out to Harjo to tell him she planned on auditioning, only to be rebuffed by the showrunner. "He was like, 'Oh, you're not right for the part,'" Jacobs recalled, with Harjo citing the twenty-something actress' age as a contributing factor. Nevertheless, Jacobs tried out and got a callback. "Basically every step of the way I had to fight, but I ended up booking the role."

During her time spent playing the grieving, dryly funny Elora, Jacobs has continued to fight her way towards a bigger role on "Reservation Dogs," ultimately nabbing a position on the writing staff for Season 2.