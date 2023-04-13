The Last Of Us: Melanie Lynskey Wants A Kathleen Spin-Off And That's A Colossal Mistake

To say that the recent successes of video game adaptations like HBO's "The Last of Us" and Nintendo and Illumination's "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" are suggestive of an incoming rush of gaming adaptations would be an understatement. With other major gaming properties like "God of War" and "Horizon Zero Dawn" already in the works, it looks like this is going to be a huge boom for the entertainment industry. However, while characters like Donkey Kong might have enough cache with audiences to justify a spin-off of their own, that doesn't mean that we need to get all spin-off crazy with every gaming adaptation ... which is, it seems, exactly what Melanie Lynskey is suggesting.

Fans will recall that the performer showed up as Kathleen in "The Last of Us," a woman who leads a revolutionary group in Kansas City that has taken brutal control over the entire area. She's great on the show, as always, but throughout her two appearances, we learn pretty much all we need to know about the character, including what her motivations and regrets are, and how she ultimately meets her demise.

However, Lynskey still thinks there's a reason to go on with a Kathleen spin-off that tells her origin story. Honestly, we love Ms. Lynskey just as much as anyone else, but she's totally wrong on this one.