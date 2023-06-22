Jennifer Coolidge Almost Turned The White Lotus Down Over Some Pizzas & COVID Anxiety

Hard as this may be to believe, we almost missed out on Jennifer Coolidge's award-winning performance on "The White Lotus."

Coolidge, the venerated character actor who played the eccentric, bizarre, and severely thoughtless heiress Tanya McQuoid on Season 1 & 2 of Mike White's acclaimed HBO series, recently revealed in a roundtable with The Hollywood Reporter that she almost said no to the role because the pandemic just sent her into a full-body state of anxiety.

After recalling that she and White tried to sell a different show but were turned down — a fact she and White have both referenced in multiple awards show speeches — Coolidge said, "Then we were like six months into COVID, and I'd been locked up in my house in New Orleans just pigging out on these vegan pizzas. A good friend and I were doing two at breakfast, two at lunch and two at dinner. We were in COVID, no one knew I'd be getting a call going, 'Hey Jennifer, my show got greenlit, let's go do it. And it's all going to be on a beach in bathing suits!' So, I was just like, 'No, I'm not doing this,' but I didn't tell Mike I wasn't doing it. I just said, 'Oh, that's so nice, Mike. God, congratulations.' I thought we were all going to die during COVID, so I was just like —"

"Eat pizza!" offered Jennifer Garner, who was also a panelist at the roundtable.