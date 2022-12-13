Jennifer Coolidge Had A Strong Reaction To The White Lotus Finale

It's the finale that everybody's talking about, and one that even Jennifer Coolidge herself is stunned over. "I thought people were faking it," Coolidge told Vanity Fair about the reactions to "The White Lotus" Season 2 finale.

The closing episode — which aired Sunday, December 11 — sent shockwaves across social media as the former "American Pie" star's character, Tanya McQuoid, unexpectedly managed to kill herself off in classic Coolidge fashion.

"You were feeling for the entirety of the yacht scene, wondering what was going to happen," said Twitter user @romansillusion, calling it "a captivating performance." Another viewer, @LizArcury, tweeted, "Tanya DID get her Monica Vitti moment after all, just not in the way she expected. Jennifer Coolidge forever."

According to the comedy queen, the send-off was something that Coolidge thought would never be as shocking as it actually was. But one look at social media was all it took for the 2022 Emmy winner to realize just how big of an impact the finale and her character's death actually had, which left her just as stunned as everyone else.