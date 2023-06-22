Secret Invasion: The Skrulls Make Up For One Of The MCU's Worst Teams

Contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion" Episode 1 — "Resurrection"



Marvel's "Secret Invasion is here, and there's a new threat for Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to handle. While the pilot may have left something to be desired, including the largely AI-generated title sequence fans had issues with, one common consensus is that the Skrulls were a highlight. Introduced in 2019's "Captain Marvel," this alien race consists of shape-shifters, making them an ideal antagonist for a paranoia-inspired thriller. Some, like Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), still work alongside humans, but a faction of rebels has emerged that wants to make Earth their permanent home without any humans.

It's a devastating threat that proves it needs to be taken seriously, as evidenced by the last few minutes of Episode 1, where Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) detonates bombs during a crowded celebration. The Skrull rebel leader then shoots Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), where she's presumably dead. In a few minutes, Gravik presents himself as an absolute menace and a force to be reckoned with. He and the other villainous Skrulls are proving to be big hits with fans, who hate what he's done but love how they're genuine threats.

Redditors are even comparing the Skrulls to another Marvel terrorist organization — the Flag Smashers from "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." It seems many people think the Skrulls are already more effective in reaching their goals, as u/Doctor_Disco_ wrote, "These villains are who the Flag Smashers wish they could have been." It remains to be seen how effective the Skrulls are going forward, but it's hard to deny they seem much more menacing than the Flag Smashers ever were.