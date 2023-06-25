SPY X FAMILY CODE: White - Everything You Need To Know

Not content to simply revel in the glory of being one of the best anime series of 2022 and one of the most-popular anime in recent memory, "SPY x FAMILY" is now headed to conquer the cinematic world as well. In addition to the upcoming second season of the heartwarming and surprisingly action-packed slice-of-life show, the property is also getting a feature-length film titled "SPY x FAMILY CODE: White."

There are still quite a few mysteries surrounding the very first "SPY x FAMILY" movie, especially with regard to its plot, its distribution strategy and release date outside of Japan, and so on. Nonetheless, devoted fans of the franchise are likely excited to hear more about the project and there are at least a couple of juicy details worth combing over. Without further ado, here's a round-up of all the information that potential viewers should know about "SPY x FAMILY CODE: White" before they watch it.