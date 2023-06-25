SPY X FAMILY CODE: White - Everything You Need To Know
Not content to simply revel in the glory of being one of the best anime series of 2022 and one of the most-popular anime in recent memory, "SPY x FAMILY" is now headed to conquer the cinematic world as well. In addition to the upcoming second season of the heartwarming and surprisingly action-packed slice-of-life show, the property is also getting a feature-length film titled "SPY x FAMILY CODE: White."
There are still quite a few mysteries surrounding the very first "SPY x FAMILY" movie, especially with regard to its plot, its distribution strategy and release date outside of Japan, and so on. Nonetheless, devoted fans of the franchise are likely excited to hear more about the project and there are at least a couple of juicy details worth combing over. Without further ado, here's a round-up of all the information that potential viewers should know about "SPY x FAMILY CODE: White" before they watch it.
When will SPY x FAMILY CODE: White be released?
While "SPY x FAMILY CODE: White" has not received a concrete release date in the West, its Japanese debut has been dated. Per the official "SPY x FAMILY" anime account on Twitter, the film is set to premiere on December 22, 2023 in Japan — just two months after Season 2 of "SPY x FAMILY" begins airing new episodes in October.
Details on the movie's distribution in English-speaking territories have yet to be announced. Films based on popular anime occasionally receive limited theatrical releases in America around the same time as their Japanese releases, but no concrete information has come out on this front. It's also possible that the movie could get a western release on a streaming service at the same time as its release, just as how Crunchyroll simulcasts "SPY x FAMILY" episodes internationally around the same time that they air in Japan, but this has also not been confirmed. For now, western fans will have to stay tuned for a solid premiere date.
What is the plot of SPY x FAMILY CODE: White?
Not many plot details have been released for "SPY x FAMILY CODE: White," but it will be building off of the basic premise of the anime series it extends from. As the series goes, Twilight a.k.a. Loid Forger is a spy from the fictional country of Westalis sent to the neighboring nation of Ostania to uncover a potential conspiracy for war between the two powers. In order to get close to a certain shady political figure, he builds a false family with a compassionate woman named Yor and a rebellious child named Anya, who, unbeknownst to him, are actually an assassin and a psychic, respectively. Light-hearted antics (and the occasional dramatic, plot-pushing beat) ensue.
"SPY x FAMILY CODE: White" will focus on the central trio of characters taking a family trip outside their usual home of Ostania. Fueled by a desire to do well at her school's cooking competition, Anya and her parents travel to the region of Frigis to learn a special new recipe, but are soon sidetracked by a world-saving plot involving a mysterious chest. Aside from that basic summary, there's still a lot of unanswered questions at the moment regarding what the film will entail, but there's sure to be plenty of the typical action and humor that fans have come to expect from the property.
Who is starring in SPY x FAMILY CODE: White?
"SPY x FAMILY CODE: White" will star the main voice actors of the original Japanese version of the "SPY x FAMILY." All major cast members will reprise their respective roles, including Takuya Eguchi as undercover spy Loid Forger, Saori Hayami as assassin-by-moonlight Yor Forger, Atsumi Tanezaki as the precocious Anya Forger, and Ken'ichirô Matsuda as their loyal canine companion Bond. Supporting characters like Kenshô Ono's Yuri Briar and Yûko Kaida's Sylvia Sherwood will also make appearances in the movie.
At the moment, plans for an official English dub of "SPY x FAMILY CODE: White" have not yet been announced or outlined. As such, it remains to be seen whether such a potential project would similarly retain the English dub of "SPY x FAMILY's" vocal talent, including Alex Organ as Loid, Natalie Van Sistine as Yor, and Megan Shipman as Anya.
Who is directing SPY x FAMILY CODE: White?
Just as how the cast of "SPY x FAMILY" is returning en masse for the movie, the director of "SPY x FAMILY CODE: White" is also someone who has been deeply involved with the anime series' production so far. For the movie, it will be none other than Takashi Katagiri at the helm, serving as the director.
As mentioned, Katagiri has worked extensively on the "SPY x FAMILY" anime throughout its first two seasons, serving as a storyboard contributor, a director for several episodes, and as the assistant director for the general production. He has also contributed to a slew of other notable anime, amassing credits as a director for several episodes of "Attack on Titan," "Great Pretender," and "Vivy: Fluorite Eye's Song." He also has prior filmmaking experience, having held the role of assistant director on the popular 2022 anime film "Bubble."
Who is writing and producing SPY x FAMILY CODE: White?
Ichirō Ōkouchi will write the script for "SPY x FAMILY CODE: White." Like film director Takashi Katagiri, he's got a prolific background in popular anime productions. Not only has he worked on the general "SPY x FAMILY" anime, but he has also written scripts for such productions as "Guilty Crown," "Devilman: Crybaby," "Azumanga Daiou," and "Space Dandy." However, perhaps his biggest claim to fame is his status as the writer and co-creator of the mega-popular anime and manga franchise "Code Geass."
Two major studios will oversee the animation production for "SPY x FAMILY CODE: White:" Wit Studio and CloverWorks. Both of these studios are responsible for animating the "SPY x FAMILY" anime, so it makes sense for the pair to spearhead the new project. Wit Studio is also responsible for animating several seasons of "Attack on Titan" and the first season of "Vinland Saga." Meanwhile, CloverWorks has animated productions like "My Dress-Up Darling," "Bocchi the Rock!," and "Horimiya."
Is SPY x FAMILY CODE: White based on the manga?
While much of the "SPY x FAMILY" anime series is a direct adaptation of the original manga by Tatsuya Endo, "SPY x FAMILY CODE: White" is actually set to be a wholly original story taking place at a yet-undetermined point in the franchise. Since it's an anime-original narrative, the only available details on the movie's plot come from the basic synopsis and other early teases and hints.
Though the story for "SPY x FAMILY CODE: White" may be a new creation, fans should expect it to be consistent with the general tone and basic premise of the overarching franchise. It has been confirmed that Endo will be supervising the development of the new story, keeping it in line with what has come before. Endo's involvement also bodes well for the movie's potential significance to the greater franchise, as many anime-original movies are often distanced from the main continuity of their respective adapted universes.
What to watch before seeing SPY x FAMILY CODE: White
Seeing as "SPY x FAMILY CODE: White" will be a largely self-contained story adjacent to the anime's main narrative, there's not much that viewers will need to have seen to understand the movie's plot. Nonetheless, watching the first season of "SPY x FAMILY" is recommended to give watchers a basic idea of the franchise's premise — a spy, an assassin, and a psychic all living together without knowing each other's secret lives — and the Forger family's colorful dynamics with one another and important supporting characters like Yuri Briar.
"SPY x FAMILY CODE: White" will also see its initial Japanese release around the same time that Season 2 of "SPY x FAMILY" is releasing new episodes, though watching these brand-new TV installments won't be necessary to understand the movie. Nonetheless, if viewers want to catch up on every piece of the "SPY x FAMILY" anime before the film releases, all they have to do is watch Season 1 and the first couple episodes of Season 2.
Where to watch previous installments of SPY x FAMILY
Anyone who wants to watch the "SPY x FAMILY" anime in preparation for "SPY x FAMILY CODE: White" can rest assured that the series is easily accessible on a number of platforms. The first season is available to stream on both Hulu and Crunchyroll, with each service offering both English subtitled and English dubbed translations of every episode.
In terms of a la carte purchase options, the entirety of "SPY x FAMILY" Season 1 is available to buy on the iTunes store. Meanwhile, the Google Play Store hosts the first half of Season 1. Some territories like the United Kingdom also have "SPY x FAMILY" Season 1 available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video, but it is not currently accessible on the platform for American users. Finally, a physical Blu-ray and DVD combo pack spanning the first half of Season 1 can be bought through major retailers like Amazon.