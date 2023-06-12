Black Mirror Season 6 Features Twists The Creator Previously Swore He'd Never Use

One of the most notable aspects of "Black Mirror" is its ability to shock audiences by going to places few other shows would dare to go. Whether it be through the depraved bestiality of the show's first episode or the inevitable murder of an infant in "Crocodile," the series has a penchant for embracing taboos that other shows wouldn't touch with a ten-foot pole.

Perhaps that's what makes it so surprising that "Black Mirror" creator Charlie Brooker has long had a list of plot twists or storytelling devices that even he swore he would never use. However, as the showrunner told Netflix, he's decided to throw caution to the wind more than ever before with Season 6 of the series.

While a hint of this can be found in the trailer for the latest season of "Black Mirror," when the screen glitches and changes to something called "Red Mirror" for its final episode, Brooker went into detail on how he wanted to change his approach with the upcoming batch of episodes. "Partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect," Brooker explained.